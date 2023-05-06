Rangers vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
A pair of hot hitters, Shohei Ohtani and Marcus Semien, will be on display when the Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
The Rangers have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Angels (-115). The game's total is listed at 8.5 runs.
Rangers vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Angels
|-115
|-105
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- The Rangers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.
- The last 10 Rangers matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have been victorious in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Texas has won five of its nine games, or 55.6%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of its 31 opportunities.
- The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-6
|6-7
|7-4
|11-9
|14-9
|4-4
