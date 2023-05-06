The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is hitting .262 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.
  • Taveras has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Taveras has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 18 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • The Angels allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Detmers (0-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up a 4.85 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
