Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonah Heim -- with an on-base percentage of .316 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim leads Texas in OBP (.373) and total hits (27) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Heim is batting .350 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Heim has had a hit in 18 of 26 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits eight times (30.8%).
- Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (23.1%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (46.2%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (26.9%).
- In 11 of 26 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels' 3.85 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Detmers (0-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
