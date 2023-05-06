Emiliano Grillo is in seventh place, at -4, after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Looking to wager on Emiliano Grillo at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Emiliano Grillo Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Grillo has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Grillo has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Grillo finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

This week Grillo aims for his fourth straight top-10 finish.

Grillo hopes to make the cut for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 32 -6 270 0 22 5 7 $3.7M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Grillo's past five appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 three times, including two top-10 finishes. His average finish has been 27th.

Grillo made the cut in each of his last five attempts at this event.

Grillo last competed at this event in 2023 and finished seventh.

At 7,448 yards, Quail Hollow Club is set up as a par-71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,305 yards.

Courses that Grillo has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,330 yards, 118 yards shorter than the 7,448-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

Grillo's Last Time Out

Grillo was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 2.70 strokes to finish in the 99th percentile of the field.

His 3.89-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta was strong, putting him in the 88th percentile of the field.

Grillo was better than 43% of the competitors at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Grillo recorded a birdie or better on seven of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Grillo recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.4).

Grillo recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 5.0 on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

In that last outing, Grillo's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Grillo finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 5.5.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Grillo finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Grillo Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Grillo's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.