Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .253 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Grossman enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
- Grossman has gotten a hit in 16 of 24 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (12.5%).
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.2% of his games this year, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 24 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|8
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.92 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- The Angels will send Anderson (1-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday, April 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.74, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .290 batting average against him.
