The Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers will play on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET, with Mike Trout and Marcus Semien among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 43 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Texas is fifth in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank seventh in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 191 total runs this season.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .339.

The Rangers rank 11th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Texas strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.185 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning gets the nod for the Rangers and will make his first start of the season.

The 28-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen eight times already this season, but will make his first start.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Clarke Schmidt 4/29/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Nathan Eovaldi Jhony Brito 4/30/2023 Yankees W 15-2 Home Martín Pérez Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/2/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Jon Gray Zac Gallen 5/3/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-7 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Pfaadt 5/5/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 5/6/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi Reid Detmers 5/7/2023 Angels - Away Martín Pérez José Suarez 5/8/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray Logan Gilbert 5/9/2023 Mariners - Away Andrew Heaney George Kirby 5/10/2023 Mariners - Away Dane Dunning Luis Castillo

