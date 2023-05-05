How to Watch the Rangers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers will play on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET, with Mike Trout and Marcus Semien among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 43 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.
- Texas is fifth in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers rank seventh in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 191 total runs this season.
- The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .339.
- The Rangers rank 11th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Texas strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.185 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning gets the nod for the Rangers and will make his first start of the season.
- The 28-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen eight times already this season, but will make his first start.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/29/2023
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Jhony Brito
|4/30/2023
|Yankees
|W 15-2
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|5/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-7
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/5/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|5/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Reid Detmers
|5/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|José Suarez
|5/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|5/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|George Kirby
|5/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Castillo
