Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (18-12) versus the Los Angeles Angels (18-14) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on May 5.

The Angels will look to Tyler Anderson (1-0) against the Rangers and Dane Dunning (2-0).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 5-3-2 in its last 10 contests.

The Rangers have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rangers have come away with six wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has a mark of 3-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 6.4 runs per game (191 total).

The Rangers have the 10th-best ERA (3.74) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule