The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung and his .711 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .275 with five doubles, eight home runs and seven walks.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 101st in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 20 of 28 games this season (71.4%) Jung has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (32.1%).

In 21.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 13 of 28 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

