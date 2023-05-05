The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran and his .622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has four doubles, three home runs and a walk while hitting .324.

Duran is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Duran has picked up a hit in 15 of 23 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Duran has an RBI in eight of 23 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of 23 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 7 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

