Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran and his .622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has four doubles, three home runs and a walk while hitting .324.
- Duran is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 15 of 23 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Duran has an RBI in eight of 23 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 23 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|7
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Anderson (1-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.74 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, April 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .290 batting average against him.
