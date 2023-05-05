The Texas Rangers and Bubba Thompson, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

Thompson has four doubles, a triple and a walk while batting .205.

This season, Thompson has totaled at least one hit in six of 19 games (31.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Thompson has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once six times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings