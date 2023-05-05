Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, May 5 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks while batting .250.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 130th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 58.6% of his 29 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In six games this season, he has gone deep (20.7%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 15 games this season (51.7%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 55.2% of his games this year (16 of 29), with two or more runs four times (13.8%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 11 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings