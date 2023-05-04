The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead the series 1-0.

You can watch along on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Stars play the Kraken.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players