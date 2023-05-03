Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers (18-11) will look to keep a four-game win streak going when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (2-2) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (2-2, 4.38 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney
- Heaney (2-2) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the New York Yankees.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.38 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .222 in five games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Heaney will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt
- Pfaadt makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
