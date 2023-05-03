Oddsmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien and others when the Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Apr. 27 6.0 4 3 3 6 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 22 6.0 5 2 2 4 2 at Astros Apr. 16 5.0 2 0 0 4 3 vs. Royals Apr. 10 5.0 2 1 0 10 2 vs. Orioles Apr. 4 2.2 7 7 7 2 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Andrew Heaney's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 32 hits with seven doubles, five home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .278/.359/.470 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has recorded 28 hits with four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .259/.320/.519 slash line on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has seven doubles, two triples, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI (27 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .265/.313/.490 slash line on the season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 at Rockies Apr. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.