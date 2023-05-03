The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman will hit the field against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 2:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank eighth in MLB action with 39 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas' .444 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Rangers have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (184 total, 6.3 per game).

The Rangers' .338 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 14 mark in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.

Texas' 3.45 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.160).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.38 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Heaney is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Heaney will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance).

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 4/28/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Clarke Schmidt 4/29/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Nathan Eovaldi Jhony Brito 4/30/2023 Yankees W 15-2 Home Martín Pérez Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/2/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Jon Gray Zac Gallen 5/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Pfaadt 5/5/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 5/6/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi Reid Detmers 5/7/2023 Angels - Away Martín Pérez José Suarez 5/8/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray George Kirby 5/9/2023 Mariners - Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.