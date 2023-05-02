Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 120-100 win against the Kings, Curry had 50 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Curry, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 29.4 32.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.1 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.3 PRA 43.5 41.8 42.5 PR 37.5 35.5 37.2 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.8



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 15.3% of the Warriors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 20.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 4.9 per game.

Curry's Warriors average 104.8 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 20th in the league, conceding 116.6 points per contest.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 12.5 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Stephen Curry vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 32 27 2 6 5 0 1 10/18/2022 33 33 6 7 4 1 4

