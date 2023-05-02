How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center against the Seattle Kraken for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.
The Kraken's matchup with the Stars will air on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
