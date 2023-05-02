Corbin Carroll will lead the way for the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13) on Tuesday, May 2, when they clash with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (17-11) at Globe Life Field at 8:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rangers (+125). The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (4-1, 2.15 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (1-1, 3.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Rangers' game versus the Diamondbacks but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rangers (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to take down the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won five of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks went 3-2 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Rangers have been victorious in five of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rangers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+300) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+310) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 3rd Win AL West +350 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.