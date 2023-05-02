The Arizona Diamondbacks versus Texas Rangers game on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Corbin Carroll and Marcus Semien.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 38 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Texas ranks seventh in the majors with a .443 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers rank eighth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 178 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rangers rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.43 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.150 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Jon Gray (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Gray has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Jon Gray Graham Ashcraft 4/27/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 4/28/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Clarke Schmidt 4/29/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Nathan Eovaldi Jhony Brito 4/30/2023 Yankees W 15-2 Home Martín Pérez Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jon Gray Zac Gallen 5/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Andrew Heaney Merrill Kelly 5/5/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 5/6/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi Reid Detmers 5/7/2023 Angels - Away Martín Pérez José Suarez 5/8/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray George Kirby

