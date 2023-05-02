Tuesday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (17-11) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on May 2.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (4-1) versus the Rangers and Jon Gray (1-1).

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Over their last 10 contests, the Rangers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 games.

The Rangers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Rangers have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win five times (55.6%) in those contests.

Texas has a mark of 2-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 6.4 runs per game (178 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

