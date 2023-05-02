The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe and his .529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Yankees.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .257 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 22 of 28 games this year (78.6%), with multiple hits on five occasions (17.9%).

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this year (50.0%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 28 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings