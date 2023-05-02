The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .204 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.

This year, Taveras has totaled at least one hit in seven of 16 games (43.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 16 games this season.

Taveras has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

