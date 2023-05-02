The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .243 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and 12 RBI), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up five RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk) against the Yankees.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .270 with five doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 105th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 19 of 26 games this year (73.1%) Jung has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (30.8%).

He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 26), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this year (nine of 26), with two or more RBI six times (23.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 12 of 26 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings