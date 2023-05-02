The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim and his .645 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up three extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI) against the Yankees.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim leads Texas with 23 hits and an OBP of .386 this season.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Heim has recorded a hit in 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%), including seven multi-hit games (30.4%).

In 21.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has had an RBI in 11 games this season (47.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (30.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 26.1%.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

