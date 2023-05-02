Evgenii Dadonov and the Dallas Stars are facing the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Dadonov in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

Dadonov has averaged 14:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

In six of 73 games this year, Dadonov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Dadonov has a point in 28 of 73 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Dadonov has had an assist in a game 24 times this year over 73 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Dadonov hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.9% of Dadonov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 9 33 Points 7 7 Goals 2 26 Assists 5

