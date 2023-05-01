MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, May 1
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Monday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Drew Smyly toeing the rubber for the Cubs, and MacKenzie Gore getting the call for the Nationals.
Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the schedule for May 1.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (3-0) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will give the start to Denyi Reyes (0-0) for the game between the teams Monday.
|ATL: Strider
|NYM: Reyes
|5 (30 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (6.1 IP)
|1.80
|ERA
|0.00
|14.7
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Braves at Mets
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- NYM Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Braves at Mets
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (3-2) to the bump as they play the Mets, who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill (3-1) when the clubs face off on Monday.
|ATL: Morton
|NYM: Megill
|5 (29.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (25 IP)
|2.76
|ERA
|3.96
|8.0
|K/9
|6.8
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Braves at Mets
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Guardians at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (1-2) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Domingo German (2-2) when the clubs play Monday.
|CLE: Quantrill
|NYY: Germán
|5 (25 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|5.54
|5.4
|K/9
|11.4
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -135
- CLE Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Guardians at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Smyly (2-1) to the hill as they face the Nationals, who will look to Gore (3-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.
|CHC: Smyly
|WSH: Gore
|5 (28 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (27 IP)
|3.21
|ERA
|3.00
|8.7
|K/9
|11.7
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Nationals
- CHC Odds to Win: -140
- WSH Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Cubs at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Blue Jays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (2-3) to the hill as they play the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Corey Kluber (1-4) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|TOR: Berrios
|BOS: Kluber
|5 (28.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (24 IP)
|4.71
|ERA
|6.75
|9.4
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Red Sox
- TOR Odds to Win: -145
- BOS Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 10 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Blue Jays at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Astros Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-1) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will counter with Luis Garcia (2-2) for the game between the teams on Monday.
|SF: Stripling
|HOU: Garcia
|5 (15.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (27 IP)
|6.89
|ERA
|4.00
|8.0
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Giants at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -185
- SF Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Giants at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (0-1) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will give the start to Blake Snell (0-4) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.
|CIN: Weaver
|SD: Snell
|2 (11.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (23 IP)
|7.71
|ERA
|5.87
|12.3
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Reds at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -225
- CIN Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Reds at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSD (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Phillies at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (2-1) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (0-0) for the game between the clubs Monday.
|PHI: Walker
|LAD: Gonsolin
|5 (25.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (3.1 IP)
|4.97
|ERA
|0.00
|8.2
|K/9
|2.7
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -165
- PHI Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Phillies at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.