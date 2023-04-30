Sunday's contest features the Texas Rangers (16-11) and the New York Yankees (15-13) matching up at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET on April 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-1) to the mound, while Martin Perez (3-1) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rangers have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rangers have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has a mark of 2-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging six runs per game (163 total).

The Rangers have the seventh-best ERA (3.48) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule