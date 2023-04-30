Rangers vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Martin Perez will start for the Texas Rangers looking to take down Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
The favored Yankees have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +100. An 8-run over/under has been listed in this contest.
Rangers vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-120
|+100
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- Over their last 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rangers have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have won in four of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Texas has won three of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 16 of its 27 games with a total.
- The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-5
|6-6
|6-3
|10-8
|13-8
|3-3
