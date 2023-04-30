How to Watch the NBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's NBA Playoff slate has two exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Miami Heat squaring off against the New York Knicks.
Today's NBA Games
The New York Knicks play the Miami Heat
The Heat look to pull of an away win at the Knicks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 47-35
- MIA Record: 44-38
- NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
- MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -4.5
- NY Odds to Win: -191
- MIA Odds to Win: +161
- Total: 207.5 points
The Sacramento Kings play host to the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors go on the road to face the Kings on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ABC
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 48-34
- GS Record: 44-38
- SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
- GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -1.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -123
- GS Odds to Win: +104
- Total: 229 points
