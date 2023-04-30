Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .216 with four doubles, a triple and three walks.
- In seven of 15 games this year (46.7%), Taveras has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Taveras has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.35 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Cortes makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.49), 20th in WHIP (1.059), and 31st in K/9 (8.9).
