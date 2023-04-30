On Sunday, Jonah Heim (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim leads Texas with 20 hits and an OBP of .369 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 57th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

In 63.6% of his 22 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (18.2%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has an RBI in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In eight of 22 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings