After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Bubba Thompson and the Texas Rangers take on the New York Yankees (who will start Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Yankees.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bubba Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is batting .233 with four doubles, a triple and a walk.
  • In five of 16 games this year (31.3%), Thompson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
  • Thompson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.35).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Cortes makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.49), 20th in WHIP (1.059), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.