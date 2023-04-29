The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .306 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.

Jankowski has picked up a hit in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has not gone deep in his 19 games this year.

In four games this season, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.8%.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

