The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (hitting .281 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and 11 RBI), battle starting pitcher Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 20 hits and an OBP of .370, both of which are tops among Texas hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.

Heim has gotten a hit in 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), including six multi-hit games (28.6%).

In 19.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 47.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 28.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 38.1% of his games this year (eight of 21), he has scored, and in five of those games (23.8%) he has scored more than once.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

