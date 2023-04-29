Jimmy Walker is in ninth place, with a score of -8, following the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta.

Looking to wager on Jimmy Walker at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jimmy Walker Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Walker has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Walker has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Walker has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five events, Walker has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Walker will attempt to make the cut for the fourth time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 24 -6 256 0 6 0 1 $479,879

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

The most recent time Walker played this event was in 2023, and he finished ninth.

Vidanta Vallarta will play at 7,456 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,295.

The average course Walker has played in the past year has been 169 yards shorter than the 7,456 yards Vidanta Vallarta will be at for this event.

Walker's Last Time Out

Walker was in the 73rd percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage placed him in the 64th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Walker was better than 70% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Walker shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Walker recorded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

Walker's six birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the tournament average (6.2).

At that last competition, Walker's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Walker finished the RBC Heritage recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Walker carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Walker Odds to Win: +6000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Walker's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.