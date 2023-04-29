After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Bubba Thompson and the Texas Rangers take on the New York Yankees (who will start Jhony Brito) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is hitting .185 with three doubles, a triple and a walk.
  • Thompson has picked up a hit in four games this year (26.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this year.
  • Thompson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.39).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 26 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Brito (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.11 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.11, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
