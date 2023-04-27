Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (14-11) and Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (14-10) will go head to head in the series opener on Thursday, April 27 at Globe Life Field. The matchup will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rangers (+145). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (4-0, 0.79 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (2-1, 4.34 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Rangers and Yankees matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (+145), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rangers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Adolis García hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 14, or 66.7%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have gone 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

New York has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees went 5-2 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rangers have won in four of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rangers have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Rangers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+310) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+280) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Adolis García 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 3rd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.