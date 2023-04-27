Rangers vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will meet on Thursday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Adolis Garcia among those expected to step up at the plate.
Bookmakers list the Yankees as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +135 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).
Rangers vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-165
|+135
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- The Rangers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their foes are 7-2-1 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Rangers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have won in four of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Texas has played as an underdog of +135 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Texas' games have gone over the total in 16 of its 24 chances.
- The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-4
|6-6
|6-3
|8-7
|11-7
|3-3
