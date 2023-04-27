MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, April 27
Wondering who will be on the mound to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Thursday, including Shane McClanahan and the Rays against Dylan Cease and the White Sox.
Keep reading to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the calendar for April 27.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Marlins at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-0) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will counter with Kyle Wright (0-1) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|MIA: Garrett
|ATL: Wright
|4 (19 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (13.2 IP)
|2.84
|ERA
|5.93
|7.6
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -190
- MIA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Braves
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (3-2) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Mitch Keller (2-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.
|LAD: Urías
|PIT: Keller
|5 (27 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (29.2 IP)
|3.33
|ERA
|3.64
|10.0
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Pirates
- LAD Odds to Win: -175
- PIT Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Pirates
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (2-1) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will give the start to Matt Strahm (1-2) when the clubs meet on Thursday.
|SEA: Kirby
|PHI: Strahm
|4 (22.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (18 IP)
|3.57
|ERA
|3.00
|6.7
|K/9
|13.5
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -115
- SEA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (2-1) to the bump as they play the Cubs, who will give the start to Hayden Wesneski (1-1) when the teams meet Thursday.
|SD: Lugo
|CHC: Wesneski
|4 (22.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (17.1 IP)
|2.78
|ERA
|4.67
|9.1
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Padres at Cubs
- SD Odds to Win: -155
- CHC Odds to Win: +125
Live Stream Padres at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Giants Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (0-1) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will give the start to Logan Webb (1-4) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|STL: Mikolas
|SF: Webb
|5 (25.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (30.2 IP)
|7.46
|ERA
|5.28
|8.2
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -140
- STL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Giants
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (0-1) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will look to Shohei Ohtani (3-0) for the matchup between the clubs Thursday.
|OAK: Sears
|LAA: Ohtani
|4 (21.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (28 IP)
|4.98
|ERA
|0.64
|9.6
|K/9
|12.2
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -300
- OAK Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Angels
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (4-0) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will counter with Joey Wentz (0-3) when the clubs play Thursday.
|BAL: Gibson
|DET: Wentz
|5 (30 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (16.2 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|7.56
|7.2
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Tigers
- BAL Odds to Win: -160
- DET Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send McClanahan (4-0) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Cease (2-0) when the teams meet on Thursday.
|TB: McClanahan
|CHW: Cease
|5 (29 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26.1 IP)
|1.86
|ERA
|2.73
|11.5
|K/9
|11.6
Vegas Odds for Rays at White Sox
- TB Odds to Win: -155
- CHW Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Rays at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (1-1) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will give the start to Joey Lucchesi (1-0) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|WSH: Williams
|NYM: Lucchesi
|4 (21.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (7 IP)
|3.38
|ERA
|0.00
|5.5
|K/9
|11.6
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -225
- WSH Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (0-3) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Tyler Mahle (1-2) when the clubs face off Thursday.
|KC: Greinke
|MIN: Mahle
|5 (27.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21.2 IP)
|4.61
|ERA
|3.32
|6.3
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Royals at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -200
- KC Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Royals at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (4-0) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will give the start to Andrew Heaney (2-1) when the teams meet Thursday.
|NYY: Cole
|TEX: Heaney
|5 (34 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (18.2 IP)
|0.79
|ERA
|4.34
|9.5
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rangers
- NYY Odds to Win: -165
- TEX Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
