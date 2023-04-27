You can wager on player prop bet odds for Mitchell Marner, Nikita Kucherov and others on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)

Marner is one of Toronto's top contributors (99 total points), having put up 30 goals and 69 assists.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Apr. 24 0 2 2 3 at Lightning Apr. 22 0 2 2 2 vs. Lightning Apr. 20 2 1 3 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 18 0 3 3 3 at Rangers Apr. 13 0 0 0 1

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

William Nylander has 87 points (1.1 per game), scoring 40 goals and adding 47 assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Apr. 24 0 3 3 3 at Lightning Apr. 22 0 1 1 7 vs. Lightning Apr. 20 1 1 2 2 vs. Lightning Apr. 18 1 0 1 4 at Rangers Apr. 13 1 0 1 6

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Auston Matthews has scored 40 goals and added 45 assists through 74 games for Toronto.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Apr. 24 2 0 2 7 at Lightning Apr. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Lightning Apr. 20 0 2 2 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 18 0 2 2 2 at Rangers Apr. 13 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

Kucherov's 111 points are important for Tampa Bay. He has 31 goals and 80 assists in 82 games.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 24 0 2 2 2 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 22 0 1 1 6 at Maple Leafs Apr. 20 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Apr. 18 1 2 3 4 vs. Red Wings Apr. 13 0 1 1 3

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Brayden Point has collected 94 points this season, with 50 goals and 44 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 22 0 0 0 7 at Maple Leafs Apr. 20 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs Apr. 18 2 0 2 4 vs. Red Wings Apr. 13 2 1 3 5

