In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be seeking a win against Sacramento Kings.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Kings outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 120.7 points per game, first in league, and giving up 118.1 per contest, 25th in NBA) and have a +217 scoring differential.

These two teams score 239.6 points per game combined, 5.1 more than this game's total.

These teams allow 235.2 points per game combined, 0.7 more points than the total for this contest.

Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento has compiled a 45-35-2 ATS record so far this season.

