The Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) are dealing with three players on the injury report ahead of Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers with Fubo!

On Monday when these teams last played, the Lakers bested the Grizzlies 117-111 in OT. In the Lakers' win, Austin Reaves scored 23 points (and added four rebounds and six assists), while Desmond Bane scored 36 in the loss for the Grizzlies.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies average only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Memphis is 34-7 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

The Grizzlies' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 112.9 points a contest compared to the 116.9 they've averaged this year.

Memphis makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.1% from deep while its opponents hit 35.5% from long range.

The Grizzlies rank 14th in the league by averaging 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second in the NBA, allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up just 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (113).

When it scores more than 113 points, Los Angeles is 34-16.

The Lakers are putting up 120.8 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 3.6 more than their average for the season (117.2).

Los Angeles knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions (19th in league), while allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4 222.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.