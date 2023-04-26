You can wager on player prop bet odds for Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle and other players on the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-115) 4.5 (-161) 5.5 (+115) 3.5 (-115)
  • The 29.5 points prop bet over/under set for Mitchell on Wednesday is 1.2 more than his season scoring average (28.3).
  • Mitchell's per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • Mitchell has averaged 4.4 assists per game this season, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
  • Mitchell has averaged 3.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (-115) 9.5 (-120) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (+240)
  • Evan Mobley's 16.2 points per game are 2.7 more than Wednesday's prop total.
  • He grabs nine rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • Mobley's assists average -- 2.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).
  • He has knocked down 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

Darius Garland Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (-105) 2.5 (+105) 6.5 (-154) 2.5 (+110)
  • Darius Garland is averaging 21.6 points during the 2022-23 season, 0.1 higher than Wednesday's over/under.
  • Garland has pulled down 2.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
  • Garland's assist average -- 7.8 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (6.5).
  • Garland averages 2.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (-125) 7.5 (-133) 2.5 (-143) 2.5 (-143)
  • Wednesday's over/under for Randle is 21.5 points, 3.6 fewer than his season average.
  • Randle averages 2.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 7.5).
  • Randle averages 4.1 assists, 1.6 more than Wednesday's over/under.
  • Randle's 2.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (-120) 3.5 (+110) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (-161)
  • Wednesday's points prop bet for Jalen Brunson is 23.5 points. That is 0.5 fewer than his season average of 24.
  • Brunson has grabbed 3.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Wednesday.
  • Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Brunson's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

