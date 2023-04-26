Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Wednesday will see the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins are up 3-1. The Panthers are underdogs (+205) in this decisive matchup against the Bruins (-245).
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-245)
|Panthers (+205)
|-
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have compiled a 61-14 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Boston has gone 21-4 (winning 84.0%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 71.0%.
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have won eight of the 20 games, or 40.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Florida has not had a game so far this season as a bigger moneyline underdog than the +205 odds on them winning this game.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 32.8% chance to win.
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over twice.
- In the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Bruins' 301 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in league play this season with 174 (just 2.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+127) paces the NHL this season .
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has gone over the total one time over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.
- The Panthers have given up 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.
