Mason Marchment and the Dallas Stars are playing the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchment are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mason Marchment vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:42 per game on the ice, is -6.

Marchment has scored a goal in 11 of 68 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchment has a point in 23 games this season (out of 68), including multiple points seven times.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Marchment goes over his points prop total is 37.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.7% of Marchment going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 219 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 68 Games 9 31 Points 6 12 Goals 4 19 Assists 2

