Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .304 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.2% of his games this year, Heim has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (35.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (23.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Reds' 5.06 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
- Weaver (0-1) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.