Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars meet the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Benn's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jamie Benn vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn has averaged 15:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +23).

Benn has scored a goal in a game 31 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 54 of 82 games this year, Benn has registered a point, and 22 of those games included multiple points.

Benn has an assist in 37 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

Benn has an implied probability of 61.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Benn Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 219 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 82 Games 12 78 Points 12 33 Goals 7 45 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.