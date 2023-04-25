Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (21) this season while batting .250 with 10 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 129th and he is 27th in slugging.
- In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%) Garcia has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 21), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 12 games this year (57.1%), including more than one RBI in 33.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.06).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
- Weaver (0-1) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
