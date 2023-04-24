Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (14-7) and Cincinnati Reds (7-15) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on April 24.

The Texas Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Nick Lodolo (2-1, 4.98 ERA).

Rangers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Rangers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.

The Rangers have won nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has entered 13 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 9-4 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 139 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule