Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (14-7) and Cincinnati Reds (7-15) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on April 24.

The Texas Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Nick Lodolo (2-1, 4.98 ERA).

Rangers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Rangers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

  • In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.
  • Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.
  • The Rangers have won nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Texas has entered 13 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 9-4 in those contests.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
  • Texas has scored 139 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 18 @ Royals W 12-2 Nathan Eovaldi vs Brad Keller
April 19 @ Royals W 12-3 Martín Pérez vs Brady Singer
April 21 Athletics L 5-4 Jon Gray vs JP Sears
April 22 Athletics W 18-3 Andrew Heaney vs Shintaro Fujinami
April 23 Athletics W 5-2 Jacob deGrom vs Kyle Muller
April 24 @ Reds - Nathan Eovaldi vs Nick Lodolo
April 25 @ Reds - Martín Pérez vs Luke Weaver
April 26 @ Reds - Jon Gray vs Graham Ashcraft
April 27 Yankees - Andrew Heaney vs Gerrit Cole
April 28 Yankees - Jacob deGrom vs Clarke Schmidt
April 29 Yankees - Nathan Eovaldi vs Jhony Brito

