The Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays is one of many compelling options on today's MLB schedule.

Searching for how to watch MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cleveland Guardians (11-11) play the Colorado Rockies (6-17)

The Rockies will hit the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.267 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

José Ramírez (.267 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.288 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI)

CLE Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -202 +170 8

The Baltimore Orioles (14-7) play the Boston Red Sox (12-11)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.291 AVG, 4 HR, 15 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.291 AVG, 4 HR, 15 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.256 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)

BOS Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -122 +103 8

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Tampa Bay Rays (19-3) face the Houston Astros (12-10)

The Astros will take to the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.341 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI)

Randy Arozarena (.341 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.303 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI)

TB Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -155 +133 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (7-15) take on the Texas Rangers (14-7)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.291 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI)

Jonathan India (.291 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.298 AVG, 4 HR, 20 RBI)

TEX Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -118 -101 8.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Toronto Blue Jays (13-9) play host to the Chicago White Sox (7-15)

The White Sox will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.341 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.341 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI) CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.244 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -162 +139 9

The Atlanta Braves (14-8) play the Miami Marlins (12-10)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.374 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.374 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.444 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -273 +223 7.5

The Minnesota Twins (12-10) host the New York Yankees (13-9)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Joey Gallo (.206 AVG, 5 HR, 11 RBI)

Joey Gallo (.206 AVG, 5 HR, 11 RBI) NYY Key Player: Anthony Rizzo (.316 AVG, 5 HR, 11 RBI)

MIN Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -157 +135 7.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (15-7) host the Detroit Tigers (7-13)

The Tigers will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Willy Adames (.272 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)

Willy Adames (.272 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.216 AVG, 2 HR, 10 RBI)

MIL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -152 +131 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (11-11) play the Oakland Athletics (4-18)

The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.274 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBI)

Hunter Renfroe (.274 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.318 AVG, 4 HR, 11 RBI)

LAA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -208 +174 10

The Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11) play the Kansas City Royals (5-17)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.293 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.293 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.256 AVG, 4 HR, 9 RBI)

ARI Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -143 +123 10

The San Francisco Giants (7-13) face the St. Louis Cardinals (9-13)

The Cardinals will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.329 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.329 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Gorman (.313 AVG, 6 HR, 22 RBI)

STL Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -122 +103 8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.